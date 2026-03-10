Please wait...
Eccho Rights seals new Beneath the Surface deals

Eccho Rights has secured multiple sales of Beneath the Surface

NEWS BRIEF: Scandi distributor Eccho Rights has secured a number of international broadcast deals for the premium Turkish mini-series Beneath the Surface, produced by Karga Seven Pictures as a TOD Original.

Telecom Argentina has acquired the series for its channels in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. In MENA, Abu Dhabi TV has secured free TV rights across 23 territories, while in Israel the series has been picked up by Dori Media. Alshana in Morocco has also picked up the local rights to the series.

C21 reporter 10-03-2026 ©C21Media
