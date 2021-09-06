Please wait...
Eccho Rights picks up CJ ENM drama duo

Cho Yeo-jeong in Parasite

NEWS BRIEF: Scandinavian distributor Eccho Rights has added two new dramas, High Class and Hometown, from parent company CJ ENM to its autumn sales slate.

High Class features Cho Yeo-jeong (Parasite) as Song Yeo-wool, a successful lawyer falsely accused of murdering her husband. Hometown is a mystery thriller, following a small-town detective whose investigation into a missing child leads him to the case of his murdered wife. Both dramas premiere in South Korea this month on tvN.

