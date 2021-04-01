Eccho Rights hires for new London office

Scandinavian distributor Eccho Rights is opening an office in London, for which it has hired three senior executives.

Adam Barth has been hired as director of development and coproductions in London, where he will work with UK producers and broadcasters to broaden Eccho’s English-language slate. Barth joins from Nent Studios UK, where he was commercial director.

Lucy Roberts is joining Eccho’s London office as director of sales, where she will handle the company’s catalogue in western Europe. Roberts was previously a senior sales manager at Nent Studios UK, before which she held roles at All3Media, Keshet International, BBC Studios and ITV Studios.

Finally, Alexandra Aldred has been appointed as an advisor at Eccho’s London office, working part time to coordinate the company’s ongoing cooperation with Sony Pictures Television, as well as its offering of Korean series from mother company CJ ENM.

“The new London team will provide a very powerful contribution to our truly global company. While we pride ourselves on our work with developing markets and non-English language drama, these high-calibre hires are an important step in establishing Eccho Rights as the go-to partner even in more traditional drama markets in western Europe and the UK,” said Fredrik af Malmborg, Eccho Rights’ MD.

Eccho already has offices in Stockholm, Madrid, Istanbul and Seoul.