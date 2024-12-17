Eccho Rights co-founder Fredrik af Malmborg returns with AI dubbing start-up, hires former Endemol Shine, Kanal D execs

Eccho Rights co-founder and former CEO Fredrik af Malmborg has resurfaced with a new AI-driven dubbing start-up and recruited a pair of former Endemol Shine Group and Kanal D execs to build up the business.

Af Malmborg stepped away from Eccho Rights in September, a year after Germany’s Night Train Media took a majority stake in the business, but is now back with Dubhub, a Stockholm-based company set up together with Swedish composer and audio tech entrepreneur Adam Nordén and software engineer Erik Agsjö.

Similar to Eccho Rights, which established itself as a leading telenovela distributor straddling Sweden, Turkey and Latin America, Dubhub also has operations in Istanbul and the Netherlands.

As of this week, the company has added former Endemol Shine Group, Yandex and Dubformer executive Irina Divnogortseva to its sales and acquisitions team. Sibel Levendoglu Martin, currently sales manager at Turkish broadcaster Kanal D and previously an exec at Inter Medya, will join from January. She will work in Istanbul alongside former Eccho Rights head of localisation Ceylan Özçapkın, who is now Dubhub head of production and delivery.

“Irina is a pioneer in the dubbing industry with unique experience in AI-generated dubbing and an outstanding track record in TV production. She is the perfect fit for Dubhub’s innovative platform,” said af Malmborg.

“Sibel’s deep expertise in Turkish drama and her unique bilingual proficiency in Spanish and Turkish make her the ideal leader for Dubhub’s expansion in the Mediterranean and Latin American markets. Her extensive network and knowledge of Turkish drama will be critical to our growth.”

Dubhub is aiming to help third parties unlock opportunities in previously untapped markets where high dubbing costs have historically been a barrier. By combining AI tech with expertise in media production and financing, it promises to open new revenue to content creators, working with large-volume clients in drama series, reality, animation and documentaries.