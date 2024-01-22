EbonyLife’s Abudu slams global studios for abandoning African production sector

Nigerian TV producer Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Group, has slammed the international streamers and studios for cutting back on African production, accusing them of “a lack of respect” for the continent.

In recent weeks, some international studios and streamers have refocused their production spend on more established markets like the US and Europe, as the faltering economic situation the entire industry faces has forced strategic rethinks across the board.

The most recent of these was Amazon, which last week announced that it was reducing its investment in original productions from the Middle East and Africa and instead focusing on European territories, as part of a strategy to “rebalance and pivot” its resources amid broader cuts across the business.

With the change in strategy, Amazon’s streamer Prime Video said it would cease ordering new shows from sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa and make job cuts.

The move seemingly prompted Abudu – who has developed and produced dramas for US majors including Netflix and Sony in recent years and is seen as one of the most powerful producers in Africa – to issue a statement slamming such moves.

“In recent times, we have witnessed the unfortunate departure of several international organisations from Nigeria and Africa, some marked by press statements that have, regrettably, shown a lack of respect for our continent,” said Abudu in a social post.

“In the face of these challenges, it is imperative that we, as Nigerians and Africans, rise above and build our own infrastructure, creating and serving our markets with pride and resilience. I firmly believe in the potential within us, and in the face of challenges, see opportunities for growth and self-reliance.”

Not all international players have walked away from Africa, however. US cable giant Comcast last year bought into African streamer Showmax, for example, and France’s Canal+ has been stepping up African productions and upped its stake in pay TV player MultiChoice to more than 30%.

Abudu also had a message to the international players that haven’t quit Africa.

“To the international organisations that recognise our worth, we extend our heartfelt appreciation. Your decision to stay, partner and collaborate with us is a testament to the shared commitment to not only growing the continent today but also for the generations that will follow.

“Let us embrace the challenges, celebrate the opportunities, and collectively contribute to the thriving and resilient future of our beloved continent.”