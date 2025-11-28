EbonyLife ON Plus partners with Content London to discover and develop the next generation of black filmmakers

EbonyLife ON Plus, the lifestyle streaming platform putting African stories firmly in African hands, has partnered with C21’s Content London to launch BLACK SHORTS, a global talent initiative designed to discover, develop and provide real opportunities for emerging Black filmmakers worldwide.

The programme, to run in 2026, will create pathways for creators to build sustainable careers in film and television and gain exposure to global audiences.

BLACK SHORTS is designed to provide a clear pathway from short film to feature or series, offering global exposure, audience engagement and access to industry decision makers.

Filmmakers will be invited to submit short films to EbonyLife ON Plus, where standout projects are curated, streamed and voted on by audiences. From this selection, five exceptional projects will be showcased at Content London 2026 before an international jury of commissioners, producers and executives.

Mo Abudu, founder and CEO of EbonyLife Group, said: “Authentic Black stories remain underrepresented in mainstream media. BLACK SHORTS addresses this gap by creating opportunities for fresh, diverse and visionary voices across the diaspora – from Lagos to London, Accra to Atlanta, Johannesburg to Toronto – ensuring these stories are seen, funded and developed for global audiences.”

The initiative also supports Black British creatives, providing them a platform to develop and amplify their work in a market that has historically bypassed their stories.

“EbonyLife ON Plus is more than a streaming platform – it is a lifestyle ecosystem celebrating African and diaspora culture,” Abudu added. “Members enjoy films, series, podcasts, masterclasses, digital courses and curated fashion, art and lifestyle experiences. The platform supports Black creatives globally, addressing historical gaps in representation, while providing opportunities to develop, showcase and monetise their work internationally.”

C21’s editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “We are delighted to partner with EbonyLife ON Plus on the BLACK SHORTS initiative. Content London is a premier development market and conference connecting buyers, producers and financiers, giving shortlisted filmmakers direct access to commissioners and executives capable of commissioning new work. We are looking forward to seeing the entries.”

Entry details will be announced shortly.