EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu takes key role ahead of UK-African Investment Summit

EbonyLife Group CEO Mo Abudu has been appointed by the UK foreign secretary as ‘creatives champion’ for the upcoming UK-African Investment Summit, scheduled to take place in April 2024 in the UK.

The role will see media mogul and entrepreneur Abudu forge connections between various stakeholders in the African creative industries.

As part of the UK-African Investment Summit, a first-of-its-kind UK-Nigeria creatives side event will be held in London to promote and project the creatives sector in Nigeria and other African countries and UK-African collaboration in this field.

The upcoming UK-African Investment Summit will be hosted by the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, in London on April 23 and 24 next year and will bring together heads of state and government from 25 African countries alongside British and African business leaders.

It comes as various countries in Africa set the continent on its way to becoming a global powerhouse in creative industries such as music, film, fashion, literature, visual arts and design.

The summit aims to strengthen UK-African partnerships, create jobs, foster growth, support talent in sectors such as finance and technology, and promote women entrepreneurs.

The announcement was made by the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly, during the Creative Industries event at the Residence of the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos earlier this week.

Cleverly is currently visiting Nigeria as part of his three-country Africa tour that also includes Ghana and Zambia.

Abudu said: “There is much work to be done to move the creatives sector forward and there is no better time to start than now. I look forward to meeting with the various stakeholders in our sector across the continent, forging connections and building bridges that will foster collaboration, innovation and transformative progress in the creatives domain.”