Ebony Media, Lionsgate team for African American-focused FAST channel

US media company Ebony Media Group, which is the parent company of African American entertainment publication Ebony Magazine, is teaming with Lionsgate to launch a FAST channel dedicated to films and series about black culture.

Launching today in the US, the Ebony TV by Lionsgate channel will feature a curated selection of titles from Lionsgate’s library of more 18,000 titles.

Initially, it will be available on Samsung TV Plus in the US before expanding to other platforms including Roku, Tubi and Amazon Freevee before the end of October.

Film titles available on the channel include Great Debaters starring Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker; Snitch with Dwayne Johnson; Dear White People; If Beale Street Could Talk; Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself; and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown starring Pam Grier.

TV titles on Ebony TV by Lionsgate will include Are We There Yet? and Kevin Hart: What the Fit.

The two companies said the launch of their new channel is intended to address the lack of channels dedicated to black audiences in the FAST space in the US. According to Ebony Media Group, channels targeted at black audiences make up just 2% of all available FAST channels in the US, while African Americans represent 14% of the US population.

The channel launch also sees Lionsgate expand its FAST footprint in the US. The company now has more than a dozen FAST offerings in the market, including channels from MovieSphere, HerSphere and OuterSphere and single IP channels such as Nashville and Ghost Hunters.

“Our new partnership with Lionsgate and the launch of Ebony TV is an extension of our brand that will provide our audience with black-focused programming that furthers our mission to Move Black Forward,” said Ebony Media CEO Eden Bridgeman Sklenar.

Lionsgate’s head of domestic channels and exec VP and MD for Canada, Susan Hummel added: “Ebony is the perfect partner to help bring our expansive library to a demographic that has been previously underserved in the FAST space.”