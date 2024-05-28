Eastern European buyers pick up Autentic docs ahead of Content Warsaw

Broadcasters including Canal+ in Poland, HRT in Croatia, Estonia’s ERR and Latvia’s LTV have acquired documentaries from Germany’s Autentic Distribution ahead of Content Warsaw next week.

Canal+ in Poland has acquired titles including Nuclear Power Plants in War Zones: A New Threat? (1×52′), Lethal Weapons: The Future of Drone Wars (1×52′), Sri Lanka: Leopards of Yala (1×45′) and Hot Roads: The World’s Most Dangerous Roads III (6×52′).

Canal+ has also picked up several titles for its channel Planete+ including Golden Kingdom: The Normans in Sicily (1×52′), Uncovering Hitler’s Failed Putsch of 1923 (1×45′) and On the Precipice: The Alps (1×50′).

Croatian broadcaster HRT has taken a package that includes Love & Dolce Vita: History of the Amalfi Coast (1×45′), The Magical World of Spices (4×52′) and The Hidden Beauty of Northern France (2×52′).

Estonia’s ERR and Latvia’s LTV, meanwhile, have acquired the current affairs documentary 75 Years of NATO: New Challenges & Chances (1×52′), which investigates the history and current challenges of the military alliance.

Elsewhere, SBS Australia has acquired a 30-hour package from the German factual specialist, including the documentaries Flowers & Fire: Outback Adventures in Western Australia (1×45′), Scotland: The New Wild (3×50′) and Magical Train Journeys in Switzerland (8×50′).

Al Jazeera Documentary has acquired an array of documentaries exploring diverse regions around the world such as The Kingdom of Jordan (2×45′), Nepal: A Journey from West to East (1×45′) and In a Sea of Dust & Stars: Hiking Mauritania (1×45′) as well as the environmental series Climate Chronicles (9×30′).

Founded in 2008, Munich-based Autentic is a joint venture between Patrick Hörl and Jan Mojto’s Beta Film, which will be attending Content Warsaw in Poland next week.

Content Warsaw will take place between June 3-6, 2024 at Kinogram, the state-of-the-art cinema complex with exhibition space and meeting rooms.