Eagger and Cox step back from Every Cloud, announce new management structure

Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox have rejigged the senior management team at their Australian production company Every Cloud Productions, after announcing they are scaling back their responsibilities.

The co-founders will no longer be involved in the day-to-day operation of the firm, which was behind drama Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, and will instead continue in advisory roles.

The prodco will be overseen by Drew Grove, who has been upped from head of business affairs to CEO, while Mike Jones and Shraddha Gatiya will remain as head of content and finance director respectively. Grove, Jones and Gatiya have also become partners at Every Cloud.

Eagger said: “Deb and I are thrilled to be handing over the reins to our trusted team who have been such an important part of the company’s success. Succession planning is important, and we are excited to infuse our beloved company with new energy and vitality as we devolve our responsibilities to an advisory capacity, whilst retaining rights and roles in our key properties.”

Cox said: “As a company we’ve always sought to increase female representation on screen as well as behind the camera and to create screen career opportunities in regional communities. We think it’s equally important to support new talent to step into leadership roles and to provide mentoring and business opportunities to the next generation of screen creatives. It’s exciting to know that Every Cloud will continue in the very capable hands of Drew, Mike and Shraddha.”