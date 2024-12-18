Please wait...
E.W. Scripps hires A+E Networks’ Adam Harman to lead programming strategy

US local TV stations group E.W. Scripps has hired A+E Networks’ VP of strategy and acquisitions Adam Harman to lead its content strategy as senior VP of programming.

Harman, who has over 20 years’ experience in the media and entertainment landscape, will oversee the programming and content acquisition strategy for Scripps’ portfolio of news and entertainment networks including ION.

“As Scripps continues to evolve its content strategy to connect with audiences and advertisers on every platform, Adam is an ideal leader to steer our programming team,” said Scripps Networks general manager Keisha Taylor Starr.

Harman spent the last 11 years at A+E, shaping the networks’ programming and content acquisition strategy through original content development, cross-platform strategy, content investment and deal negotiation. Prior to A+E, he led programme planning and acquisitions at NBCUniversal’s Style Network after starting his career at Hallmark Channel.

