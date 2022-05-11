Please wait...
E! takes ride in Love Limo with Todd Chrisley, renews Chrisley reality duo

Growing Up Chrisley has been renewed for a fourth season

US cablenet E! Has commissioned a dating series hosted and executive produced by real estate tycoon and reality TV star Todd Chrisley and has greenlit new seasons of other Chrisley-related shows.

In Love Limo, produced by Todd Chrisley Productions and All3Media America, Chrisley guides one unlucky-in-love singleton on a whirlwind day of speed dating that will hopefully end in the date night and match of their dreams. Along with Chrisley, the series is exec produced by Simon Knight and Kelly Lee.

In related news, E! has renewed reality show Growing Up Chrisley, which is produced by Todd Chrisley Productions and All3Media America, for a fourth season. Growing Up Chrisley follows Todd Chrisley’s children Chase and Savannah as they embrace adulthood in their hometown of Nashville.

Sister NBCUniversal cablenet USA Network has also given a 10th season renewal to fellow reality show Chrisley Knows Best, which gives a glimpse into the life of Todd Chrisley and his family. The series is produced by Maverick TV USA, an All3Media America company, with Todd Chrisley, Simon Knight and Hank Stepleton exec producing.

