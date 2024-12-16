Dystopian sci-fi drama Silo to end after two more seasons on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has confirmed its sci-fi drama Silo will conclude after its recently commissioned third and fourth seasons.

Starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson and created by Emmy winner Graham Yost, Silo’s second season is currently streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes launching weekly.

Telling the complete story of Hugh Howey’s trilogy of dystopian novels, the series is produced by Apple Studios and tells the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside.

However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences.

The series is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons,” said showrunner and executive producer Yost.

“With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

“The addictive, inventive and moving Silo has had us hooked since day one and we’ve loved watching global audiences become equally enamoured with the world that Graham Yost has created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, who described the show as an “ambitious, character-driven sci-fi series.”

“We can’t wait for everyone to experience more of the show’s powerful performances led by the incomparable Rebecca Ferguson, as well as the unexpected twists, turns and surprises that we’ve come to expect from this very human story.”