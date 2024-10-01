Dynamic Television acquires global distribution rights to Syfy’s Revival

LA-based Dynamic Television has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for Blue Ice Pictures’ new series, Revival.

Based on the graphic novel by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, the 10×60’ original scripted series follows mysterious events that unfold in a small rural town when the dead return to life normal and unharmed.

The television series stars Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Romy Weltman (Slasher, Murdoch Mysteries), David James Elliot (JAG, Mad Men), and Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis). Revival is currently in production and set to premiere in the US on cablenet Syfy in 2025.

The series is created by Aaron B Koontz and Luke Boyce, who serve as showrunners and executive producers. Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Melanie Scrofano, Greg Hemmings and Stephen Foster also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by Toronto- and Cape Town-based Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films.