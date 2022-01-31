Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Dynamic hires ZDF’s Annika Schmidt to head German originals, Euro copros

LA-based prodco and distributor Dynamic Television has hired ZDF executive Annika Schmidt as head of German originals and European coproductions.

Annika Schmidt

Based in Germany, Schmidt will report to Dynamic’s managing partner Klaus Zimmermann. Her responsibilities will include the development and production of scripted drama for the company’s German slate, focusing on high-end series and miniseries.

Schmidt joins Dynamic from German pubcaster ZDF, where she was commissioning editor for international coproductions.

During her time there, she worked with Dynamic on The Sommerdahl Murders and helped develop series like The Tourist, The Mallorca Files, Furia and Spy City for German and international markets.

Schmidt previously also worked for Munich-based prodco Wiedemann & Berg.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 31-01-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Dynamic Television hires Rachel Taff, Will Baldwin for development roles
Dynamic Television corners Swedish boxing drama The Fighter for int'l drama line-up
Dynamic sails down Savage River
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Peacock to double original content spend to $3bn in 2022 but losses mount
WarnerMedia scales up content and production teams across Asia
Boat Rocker reimagines Robin Hood in new drama for Canada’s Global
Netflix, Spin Master's Mighty Express lays down tracks in Europe, NA
TF1 studio entertainment format Anything Goes travels to Russia-1