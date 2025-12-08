Dutch streamer Videoland to have a go at MBC’s Bloody Game

RTL-owned streamer Videoland in the Netherlands has ordered the fifth adaptation of South Korean high-stakes reality format Bloody Game following a deal with Banijay Entertainment.

Produced by EndemolShine Nederland, part of Banijay Benelux, the series will be known locally as Vals Spel and was originally created by MBC in South Korea.

Banijay Entertainment represents the format in several markets and has previously secured remakes in Norway (TV2 Play), Denmark (TV2 Echo), Sweden (SVT) and, most recently, Finland (MTV3), produced by Mastiff Norway, Nordisk Film TV Denmark and Banijay Finland respectively.

The competition series sees contestants completely cut off from the outside world, where they must outlast their rivals, withstand physical and mental challenges, forge strategic alliances, manipulate adversaries and outmanoeuvre the group to avoid elimination. The Dutch version will feature celebrities.

Rob van der Vleugel, MD of EndemolShine Nederland, said: “The format’s intense mix of unexpected twists, social dynamics and high-stakes competition has made Bloody Game a streaming success internationally.”