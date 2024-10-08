Dutch streamer Videoland, Talpa Studios’ StukTV enter exclusive partnership

Dutch streamer Videoland has agreed an exclusive partnership with Talpa Studios’ online entertainment brand StukTV to develop unscripted formats together.

The collaboration marks a significant shift for StukTV, which will move from a social-first distribution strategy to streamer-first.

As part of the deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, several new titles will premiere exclusively on Videoland, which claims to be the biggest local streaming service in the Netherlands.

Talpa Studios, the owner of the StukTV brand, will handle international distribution of these titles.

StukTV will work with creative partner Signal.Stream on the projects, the first of which to be released on Videoland will be Hunting Season: Most Wanted.

Maarten Meijs, CEO of Talpa Studios, said: “StukTV is a key part of our brand portfolio, closely aligned with our creative teams. This collaboration with Videoland is a fantastic expansion and a relevant addition to our creative network, directly responding to the rising content demand from the streamer generation.

“It gives us even more opportunities to develop new formats that resonate with this audience, while further positioning the Netherlands as a leading global creator of innovative formats. This, in turn, allows us to explore new international business propositions.”

Signal.Stream and StukTV’s Giel de Winter said: “What started on YouTube is now moving to a streaming-first approach, with new, narrative-driven content that adds a fresh and innovative chapter to an already successful catalogue. In doing so, we’re bringing proven shows to a whole new streaming audience.”