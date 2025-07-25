Dutch reality dating format Love on the Road travels to Telia Play in Lithuania

Lithuanian streamer Telia Play has commissioned a local-language adaptation of hit Dutch dating travel format Love on the Road.

Created by Dutch prodco Tuvalu Media for NPO in the Netherlands, the 8×60’ series will be locally titled Meilė ant ratų (Love on Wheels).

It features three adventurous singles who embark on a road trip through the Baltics. Along the way, they meet four potential matches but only one will join them at their dream destination.

Belgium-based sales house Primitives is handling international distribution.