Dutch reality dating format Love on the Road travels to Telia Play in Lithuania

Meile ant ratu (Love on Wheels) is adapted from NPO’s Love on the Road

Lithuanian streamer Telia Play has commissioned a local-language adaptation of hit Dutch dating travel format Love on the Road.

Created by Dutch prodco Tuvalu Media for NPO in the Netherlands, the 8×60’ series will be locally titled Meilė ant ratų (Love on Wheels).

It features three adventurous singles who embark on a road trip through the Baltics. Along the way, they meet four potential matches but only one will join them at their dream destination.

Belgium-based sales house Primitives is handling international distribution.

Neil Batey 25-07-2025 ©C21Media
