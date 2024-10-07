Dutch, German and Belgian kids’ copro Saïd & Anna gets season two commission

Dutch broadcasters EO and NPO, Germany’s SWR and KiKa, and VRT in Belgium’s children’s channel Ketnet have commissioned a second season of live-action kids’ series Saïd & Anna.

Saïd & Anna is coproduced by the broadcasters and distributed internationally by Incredible Film in the Netherlands, who will be taking the series to MipJunior later this month.

Saïd & Anna follows two best friends who hang out every day in the repair shop run by Saïd’s parents. While broken things from the locals are given a new life by using the right tools, the children also discover how to find solutions to their own challenges, in a creative and collaborative way which aims to inspire young viewers to do the same.

The first season debuted last year and was acquired internationally by SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway and by broadcasters and platforms in seven other territories. Season two goes into production this month.

Also on Incredible Film’s MipJunior slate are three films: Superpowers for your Mind (92’), which is based on Wouter de Jong’s book; Miss Vomit & the Ingenious Escape (90’), which is a sequel to Miss Vomit & the Magical Ring; and Mister Twister Moving Out (75’), which follows previous films Mister Twister Class of Fun, Mister Twister Goes Camping and Mister Twister on Stage.