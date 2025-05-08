Please wait...
Dutch broadcaster SBS6 picks up Banijay gameshow format Let’s Play Ball

The show is coproduced by EndemolShine Nederland and Signal.Stream

Dutch broadcaster SBS6 has commissioned Let’s Play Ball, a new physical gameshow from the Banijay Entertainment stable.

Let’s Play Ball is a co-development from Banijay Benelux label EndemolShine Nederland, Dutch format specialist Talpa Studios and Amsterdam indie Signal.Stream. Talpa and Signal.Stream established a strategic partnership in 2023.

The eight-episode series will make its debut in the Netherlands this summer and will be coproduced by EndemolShine Nederland and Signal.Stream.

Let’s Play Ball is a physical game show that involves contestants rolling a gigantic ball across varied regional terrains. Each episode features two celebrity-led teams, who must adapt to an array of escalating twists and turns along the journey.

The flagship competition format was originally piloted on YouTube via StukTV and drew more than 1.2 million views. Filming will take place across the Netherlands, including Friesland, Utrecht, and Limburg, and conversations are already underway for international roll-out.

Let’s Play Ball will be distributed internationally by Banijay Entertainment.

Please wait...

