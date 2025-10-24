Duplass Brothers, Amplify join forces on self-funded comic thriller Sleep King

LA-based production outfits Duplass Brothers Productions, led by Jay and Mark Duplass, and Amplify Pictures are teaming up to finance and produce a comedic crime thriller called Sleep King.

The project, set to go into production in 2026, is directed by Jay Duplass, who is writing alongside James Lee Freeman (Amazon’s Ricky Stanicky).

According to the logline, Sleep King follows “Mike ‘The King of Sleep’ Chamberlain, the face of an Inland Empire mattress store chain who is convinced that his high school girlfriend, recently declared dead, is alive. He dives headfirst into an epic tale of dumb noir: a spiralling mystery tangled in family betrayal, drugs, soft rock and mattress sales.”

Amplify Pictures and Duplass Brothers Productions have been at the forefront of a rising movement to develop, finance and produce high-end scripted series outside of the traditional studio model, with the goal of licensing finished works to platforms internationally while holding on to the IP.

Amplify, led by CEO Joe Lewis, produced titles including the HBO docuseries 100 Foot Wave. Meanwhile, Duplass Brothers Productions is behind coming-of-age drama Penelope, which it produced independently before selling to Netflix, as well as docuseries Wild Wild Country, made for Netflix.

Sleep King is executive produced by Lewis, Rachel Eggebeen, Colin King Miller and Luke Esselen for Amplify Pictures and Jay and Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions. Shuli Harel is co-executive producer for Duplass Brothers.

“Jay and Mark Duplass are pioneers – few have done more to expand the possibilities of indie television,” said Amplify’s Lewis.

“With Sleep King, Jay brings his singular voice as both writer and director to a series that’s hilarious, mysterious, heartfelt, and fearless – the kind of commercial yet risky storytelling we built Amplify to support.

Jay Duplass added: “[Amplify’s] no nonsense ‘make great stuff with great people’ approach is the dream for this very special project about crime, love, and retail mattress sales.”