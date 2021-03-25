Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Duo launches Baltic crime, comedy nets

Duo launches Baltic crime, comedy nets

Iconic US comedy series Seinfeld

NEWS BRIEF: Estonian radio and TV broadcaster Duo Media Networks has unveiled two new linear channels, one focusing on crime series and the other on comedy shows.

Content acquired for Duo 3 includes as Criminal Minds, The Americans and Grantchester while light entertainment shows such as How I Met Your Mother, Seinfeld and Two and a Half Men will air on Duo 6.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 25-03-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:

,

Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows