Duo launches Baltic crime, comedy nets

NEWS BRIEF: Estonian radio and TV broadcaster Duo Media Networks has unveiled two new linear channels, one focusing on crime series and the other on comedy shows.
Content acquired for Duo 3 includes as Criminal Minds, The Americans and Grantchester while light entertainment shows such as How I Met Your Mother, Seinfeld and Two and a Half Men will air on Duo 6.