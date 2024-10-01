Duck Soup’s Lost Boys & Fairies starts global journey with BritBox

Streaming service BritBox has picked up BBC One drama Lost Boys & Fairies for its feed in the US and Canada.

The 4×60’ series is produced by Wales-based indie Duck Soup and is distributed by All3Media International which has sealed the deal with Britbox. It marks the first title from All3Media International’s first look deal with Duck Soup.

In Europe, deals have also been signed with prestigious public service channel ARTE, who will launch the drama in France and Germany and premium SVoD Filmin has taken a first window in Spain. The series launched earlier this year on Stan (Australia), Rialto (New Zealand), NPO (the Netherlands) SVT (Sweden) and YES (Israel).

The series follows a singer at a Cardiff queer club and his partner as they adopt their first child. The script is written by Daf James.

The project was developed as part of the BBC Writersroom’s TV Drama Writers’ Programme 2019. Lost Boys & Fairies will be set and filmed in Wales and casting will be announced in due course.

The series was commissioned by former director of BBC drama Piers Wenger and Nick Andrews, head of commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, as part of the BBC’s Small Indie Fund, which supports the growth of small independent production companies