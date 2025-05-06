Drive to Survive producer Box to Box launches Latin American arm

London- and LA-based Box To Box, the producer behind Netflix’s hit F1 obs doc series Drive To Survive, is launching a Lat Am arm with local investment company Fillip and has hired a former Fox Sports exec to run it.

Box to Box LATAM, headquartered in Mexico City, will focus on telling stories from across the region and beyond. The new venture will be headed by Andrea Pérez García-Escudero who was most recently general manager of Fox Sports Mexico. Prior to that she held various positions at Netflix.

The new arm is a joint venture with Fillip, which launched in 2023 as a vehicle for sports and entertainment investment in Latin America.

Box to Box is an Academy, BAFTA and Emmy award-winning content studio known for premium documentaries including Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing for Netflix, Onside: Inside the MLS for Apple and Faceoff: Inside the NHL for Amazon’s Prime Video.

Together, the companies intend to combine their expertise to develop and produce a slate of original content, including feature documentaries, docuseries, and scripted projects focused on stories emerging from Latin America.

Andrea Pérez García-Escudero, exec VP of BTB Latin America at Box to Box, said: “Box To Box is entering Mexico and Latin America with great enthusiasm, bringing their signature quality and global storytelling expertise to a region full of deep-rooted stories and a wide variety of traditions that resonate beyond borders. Our partnership with Fillip provides the market insights and strategic foundation we need to create impactful narratives tailored for the region”.