Drive signs first-look collaboration deal with John Osborne’s Touchdown Films

Apollo 8: The Mission that Changed the World

UK-based production funding and distribution agency Drive has inked a first-look deal with John Osborne’s prodco Touchdown Films.

The agreement is the first investment from Drive’s recently announced content fund and will see the companies collaborate on development and production of a wide range of factual series.

Touchdown Films’ production credits include Apollo 8: The Mission that Changed the World for Discovery (UK), Science Channel (US) and National Geographic Channel (rest of the world); the 12-part series Photos that Changed the World for Sky History; and Britbox original The Wedding of the Century.

Veteran producer and filmmaker Osborne has also produced and directed Hillsborough Remembered for History Channel in the UK, and produced feature docs such as Rock ‘N’ Roll Exposed for Showtime.

“John has a unique and unmatched skill in developing blue-chip programme ideas with international appeal backed by access to incredible archive,” said Lilla Hurst, joint MD at Drive, in a statement.

“Together we have already developed an exciting slate of original programming that features stories tied to significant anniversaries, figures and global events”.

Osborne said: “They have a truly exceptional record in getting projects financed and distributed, and share our ambition of delivering high-quality factual television to global audiences. We already have an exciting new slate of productions in the works with UK and US networks.”

jordanpinto871443
Jordan Pinto 11-02-2022 ©C21Media
