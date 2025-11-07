Drive Research shows 82% of YouTube TV subs prepared to ditch monthly plans if Disney blackout continues

Eight out of 10 YouTube TV users in the US have threatened to cancel their subscriptions to the service if the blackout of Disney-owned networks continues, a new survey claims.

According to a poll conducted by New York-based market research firm Drive Research, 82% of YouTube TV subscribers are prepared to scrap their monthly payment plans should the carriage row continue much longer.

Disney-owned channels including ABC, FX, National Geographic and ESPN disappeared from YouTube’s streaming TV platform around one week ago after the two media giants failed to agree new distribution terms

The channels went dark on Google-owned YouTube TV in roughly 10 million homes while Disney and YouTube TV bosses were locked in contentious negotiations to try and resolve the matter.

YouTube TV has said Disney’s proposed offer would increase prices for its subscribers and benefit Disney’s own live TV services such as Hulu + Live TV, which recently merged with Fubo, while Disney has accused YouTube TV of being unwilling to pay fair rates.

As reported by C21, YouTube declined Disney’s proposal to temporarily restore ABC for coverage of this week’s US elections. The ongoing dispute has sparked a war of words between the companies, with each accusing the other of acting in bad faith.

Drive Research conducted a survey of around 1,100 viewers in the US which asked which party they feel is to blame for the row. It found that 58% believe both are equally at fault, 37% blame Disney and just 5% hold YouTube responsible.

YouTube TV has suggested the idea of a US$20 subscriber credit if the content blackout persists, but 44% of those polled said that offer would not deter them from cancelling.

As viewers are forced to find other ways to watch their favourite shows or live sports coverage, 22% reported that they will use someone else’s login details for ESPN or Hulu+ Live TV, with 15% admitting they will consider accessing illegal streams.

The Drive Research report said: “YouTube TV earned trust as a stable home for sports and broadcast. That trust erodes quickly without ESPN and ABC, especially when alternatives are a click away. The PR spin from each side is falling flat.

“Consumers see corporate posturing, not advocacy. For YouTube TV subscribers, this is not an empty threat. 82% say they are likely to cancel their YouTube TV subscription because of the blackout.

“That is an extraordinary level of churn risk for a service that built its brand on reliability and simplicity. It shows how essential ESPN, ABC and related Disney-owned networks are to perceived value.”