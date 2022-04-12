Drive deal leads Foxtel in Australia to Kings of the Wood, AMC acquires true crime

Australia’s Foxtel has acquired factual entertainment show Kings of the Wood from The Repair Shop producer Ricochet Productions, and production funding and distribution agency Drive.

Kings of the Wood airs on Discovery and follows a group of master carpenters as they aim to build extraordinary, functional wooden items to give as gifts to people in need.

The acquisition is part of a deal between Foxtel and Drive that spans 28 hours of programming and includes Auschwitz Untold, produced by Fulwell 73, and October Films’ Trains that Changed the World.

Meanwhile, AMC Networks International in southern Europe has acquired over 44 hours of content from Drive’s factual catalogue, including a host of true crime series.

The agreement includes Made for Murder and A Killer’s Mistake, produced by FirstLook TV; Voltage TV’s Osama bin Laden: The Inside Story; and Madeleine McCann: Investigating the Prime Suspect, produced by Screendog.

The package of series and one-off documentaries will air on AMC Networks International’s Spanish and Portuguese networks, including Canal Historia and Crime+Investigation. The deal was negotiated by Drive’s senior sales executive for Iberia, Eniela Bella.

Ben Barrett, Drive co-MD, said: “As our catalogue grows with new and returning series, specials and factual entertainment formats, it allows us to provide key clients like AMC and Foxtel with larger packages of content.”

Drive recently returned from MipTV in Cannes. To read about its co-MD Lilla Hurst’s experiences there, click here https://www.c21media.net/perspective/drives-lilla-hurst-sends-a-postcard-from-the-croisette/.