DreamWorks kids and family channel launches in France on SFR

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer has launched its DreamWorks channel, dedicated to kids and family, on SFR in France.

DreamWorks is now available to SFR subscribers as a linear channel with an OTT offering, with programmes including animated series The Adventures of Puss in Boots, All Hail King Julien and Dawn of the Croods dubbed into French.

The DreamWorks channel is now available in 43 countries, having also launched in Mexico, Chile and Brazil this year, as well as India, Australia and Africa. It also recently struck new affiliate deals in Hong Kong, the Philippines and Thailand.

Jennifer Lawlor, senior VP of DreamWorks Animation International at NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer, said: “This debut in France and our 2022 launches in Latin America and Brazil build upon ongoing expansion of the channel, following on from recent launches in Africa, India and Australia. We are excited to continue to grow DreamWorks’ footprint attracting new audiences with the very best in kids’ entertainment.”