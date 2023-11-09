Drama series about F1 legend Juan Manuel Fangio on the starting grid

Germany’s ZDF Studios, Latin American prodco Non Stop Studios and Argentina’s La Sagrada Familia are to collaborate on a drama series about the life and career of Argentine racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio.

The coproduction follows the man nicknamed El Maestro as he dominated the first decade of Formula One racing in the 1950s, winning five World Drivers’ Championships.

The as-yet-untitled project, which currently does not have a commissioner, has been developed with the assistance of Fangio’s sons Juan Carlos, Ruben and Oscar Fangio.

Production of the series will begin in mid-2024 and will take place in different locations around Europe and Latin America.

New Spanish prodco Cacao & Cía, a joint venture between iZen Group and Non Stop Studios, will also help to bring Fangio’s story to life.

La Sagrada Familia, a prodco created by Nicolás and Esteban Puenzo, Pucho Mentasti and Carlos Baccetti, originally obtained the rights to Fangio’s story.

Robert Franke, VP drama, ZDF Studios, said: “The subject of Formula 1 is a perennial favourite with all generations around the world. So, we are sure that this high-octane story is accelerating to soon fly the chequered flag and take its place on the podium of worldwide drama series.”