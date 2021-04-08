Dragula brought to life on Shudder

Drag competition format The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has moved to AMC Networks’ horror streaming service Shudder for its fourth season.

Hosted by drag duo The Boulet Brothers, the show’s first three seasons were shown on Canadian network OutTV, Netflix in the US and Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Australia. The first three seasons will also be made available on Shudder and the fourth run will comprise 10 episodes.

The format aims to find the US’s next drag supermonster, with US$100,000 going to the winner. The format has also bred a spin-off film titled The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection which premiered on Shudder last year.

The Boulet Brothers write, produce and co-direct the show with AMC Networks’ David Sigurani exec producing. For Shudder, director of global acquisitions Emily Gotto and general manager Craig Engler are executive producers, with Samuel Zimmerman producing.