Drag Race producer World of Wonder links with O4 Media to expand franchise in Asia

Drag Race producer World of Wonder (WOW) is working with third party agent O4 Media to expand the franchise across Asia including Thailand, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

Hong Kong-based distributor O4 Media will represent the Drag Race television format in multiple territories, working with the hit show’s originators WOW, and both companies will be attending the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) in Singapore in December.

Since it launched in the US in 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race has become an international phenomenon, with LA-based WOW coproducing over 700 hours of Drag Race content.

There have been localised versions of the format in markets including the UK, France, Italy, Canada, Spain and Australia and New Zealand, as well as the Philippines, where it has been commissioned for a second season alongside companion series Untucked.

O4 Media will also be introducing broadcasters across Asia to spin-off primetime entertainment show Secret Celebrity Drag Race, where the nation’s top celebrities must pull off a showstopping lip sync performance whilst using the magic of drag to create a new persona.

The agreement between WOW and O4 Media, which recently added Nicola Söderlund to its team as a consultant, was struck by Gary Pudney, O4 Media founder and MD.

Pudney, who set up O4 Media in 2021 following his departure from Keshet International, said the format champions diversity and inclusivity at such a high level.

“Having already been produced in nearly 20 countries and with a huge number of international awards under its belt, we can’t wait to make a difference and expand on Drag Race productions in Asia,” Pudney said.

Fenton Bailey, founder of WOW, said: “Gary and his team at O4 Media have a strong reputation and great contacts across Asia. It is really important to us that Drag Race is supported by a passionate team as we identify the right broadcast and production partners across Asia.”