DR1 asks Who’s Guilty? with comedic format from Banijay Nordic’s Metronome

DR1 in Denmark has ordered its own version of comedy crime show Who’s Guilty? from Banijay Nordic-owned Metronome as demand for comedic formats grows.

The format throws a troupe of comedians into a fictional criminal trial in front of a celebrity jury.

One comedian is secretly assigned to play the guilty party and the others are innocent, but they all work together to convince the jury to convict one of them of the crime.

Through improvised interrogations, re-enactments, alibis and unexpected twists, the comedians must talk their way out of trouble, while the guilty one stays hidden in plain sight.

The development of Who’s Guilty? was supported by Banijay Entertainment’s Creative Fund. The format is part of Banijay Entertainment’s line-up at the London TV Screenings, which takes place later this month.

Tina Christensen, MD of Metronome, said: “Comedy is picking up pace with audiences again and we’re seeing a real appetite for bold, playful formats to bring people together through laughter.

“With Who’s Guilty?, our ambition was to create something genuinely original, with a fresh, high-energy blend of mystery and improv that celebrates incredible comedic talent. It’s a feelgood title designed for big laughs.”