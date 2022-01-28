Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Dr Seuss Enterprises adds CEO to Brandt’s role

Susan Brandt

NEWS IN BRIEF: Dr Seuss Enterprises has promoted Susan Brandt, a 24-year veteran of the organisation, to president and CEO after 2021 was the highest revenue year in the company’s history.

Brandt, who was previously president of the company, will continue to oversee its worldwide operations and lead on extensions of the Dr Seuss brand including films, television, stage productions, theme parks and digital games.

Dr Seuss Enterprises works with Netflix on the series Green Eggs & Ham and with PBS on The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That!. Prior to joining Dr Seuss Enterprises, Brandt was VP of home entertainment at 20th Century Fox Film Corporation.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 28-01-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Propagate fires up new content division, expands Spanish-language slate
iQiyi, WildBrain team with Keith Chapman for children's action series
Tune in to C21FM today to hear from Amazon Studios' Georgia Brown
How King Bert built Malory Towers for the modern day
Olivier Bibas joins Canal+ to head fiction and int'l coproduction department