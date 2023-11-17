DR orders docudramas and doc delving into Denmark’s lesser-known past

Danish pubcaster DR has commissioned two docudramas and a documentary running to a total of 10 episodes that take a deep dive into previously less exposed periods of the country’s history.

The three series include an as-yet untitled project about cultural and political figure NFS Grundtvig, produced by A&M Productions.

Welcome To The Front Line, produced by Hansen & Pedersen, dives into the country’s recent past as an active nation in military conflicts.

The third show, which is in early development and produced by DR, looks at the country’s past as a colonial power. Slave of Denmark features Nola Grace Gaardmand as an investigative presenter and storyteller.

The three series will be available on DR1 and streamer DRTV in 2024 and 2025.

Nikolaj Vitting Hermann, head of content at DR, said: “The three themes will evoke emotions and strong opinions, but we believe that it is a core task for DR to communicate and portray the difficult and complex topics in our history in order to contribute to a common starting point for public conversation.”