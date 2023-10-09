DR, Channel 4, Rai among pubcasters to take home gongs from 75th Prix Italia

Denmark’s DR, Channel 4 in the UK and Italy’s Rai were among a number of public service broadcasters to take home top awards at the 75th edition of the Prix Italia, which wrapped on Friday night.

The annual event, which celebrates excellence in broadcasting globally, was held in the southern Italian city of Bari last week.

DR scooped the top drama prize for Huset (Prisoner) with Sofie Gråbøl, while Rai won in the digital fiction category with its youth-skewing drama Mare Fuori, which is set in a young offenders facility and is made by Picomedia.

Rai picked up the Special Prize for President of the Italian Republic for its gritty drama Esterno notte about terrorist group the Red Brigades and its kidnapping and murder of prime minister Aldo Moro in 1978.

In the unscripted space, winners included Poland’s TVP for its documentary Pisklaki, a film about three visually impaired children in a special boarding school and their journey to adulthood.

Japan’s NHK scooped the digital factual award for The Papageno Project – Stories of Life with Suicidal Feelings. The UK’s Channel 4 picked up the Signis Special Prize for its Bafta-winning documentary Children of the Taliban. Spain’s RTVE won the Digital Interactive category for its timely programme Cómo el machismo marcó nuestra adolescencia. Finally, Germany’s ARD took home the performing arts award for its documentary film Cunningham, about iconic choreographer Merce Cunningham.

The oldest awards event of its kind, the Prix Italia event was launched by Italian pubcaster Rai in 1948 to promote collaboration between different countries and cultures in post-war Europe and beyond. Initially covering radio, it was later extended to include television, digital and podcasts.

The event is open to the public and commercial broadcasters alike, and this year attracted 266 entries from 83 broadcasters in 52 participating countries, 13 of them for the first time. The awards are decided by 98 jury members nominated by the broadcasters.

“The Prix Italia is a unique forum where the most interesting creatives, producers and broadcasters around the world converge to celebrate their achievements, to present their most exciting pieces to a big Italian and international audience, and to share and shape ideas about the future direction of broadcasting,” said Walter Iuzzolino, Prix Italia 2023 president, founder of specialist streaming service Walter Presents and co-founder and CEO of independent prodco Eagle Eye Drama.

Commenting on this year’s three shortlisted dramas – in particular, Prisoner from DR, Notte Esterno from Rai and Bafta-winning I Am Ruth from Channel 4 – Iuzzolino told C21 the selections reflected the “quest for truthfulness and authenticity to perfection.”

Referring to Prisoner from DR, Iuzzolino added: “The sensational broadcaster who created the very notion of Scandi noir yet again prove that they have the courage and strength to reinvent themselves and deliver a uniquely compelling prison series about the power struggles between prisoners and guards in a local prison scheduled to be shut down.”

As for the current funding bubble facing the global scripted drama industry and where it heads next, Iuzzolino said: “As ever, the burning issues are money, resources and the need to foster greater cooperation between international partners to get shows greenlit.

“The international scripted industry has been fighting in the trenches for decades battling with these problems, so in this era of austerity – which seems to be provoking an existential crisis in the much more generously resourced world of US and UK drama – [there] is, in fact, an opportunity for the international scripted industry to teach us all some valuable lessons; frugality sometimes forces us to interrogate an idea and to make it better. Big resources don’t necessarily translate into bigger quality – often the contrary.”