DR, A+E Lat Am pick up Dun Huang: Ancient Frontier

Dun Huang: Ancient Frontier focuses on the Chinese UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS BRIEF: Danish pubcaster DR is among the global buyers of two-part historical docudrama Dun Huang: Ancient Frontier.

Produced by Tencent, the 2×52’ title has also been acquired by SBS in Australia, A+E Networks Latin America, AMC Iberia, Ceska TV in the Czech Republic, Now TV in Hong Kong and RTVE in Spain. It recounts the turbulent history of the Chinese UNESCO World Heritage Site – an ancient desert oasis that became a vital stronghold on the Silk Road, connecting China to the world. The deals were done by London-based distributor TVF International.

