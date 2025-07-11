Double Act creative director Larry Walford leaves Virgin Island producer to launch indie

Larry Walford, creative director at Double Act, has exited the production company to launch unscripted label Creation Content.

The newly established indie, which is backed by an undisclosed a private investor with no prior ties to the TV industry, will focus on programming including documentaries and entertainment.

The company is already working on a multi-part series with Channel 4, details of which remain under wraps.

The launch comes after Double Act secured a second season of its breakout reality experiment Virgin Island on Channel 4.

Walford said the show “resonated across streaming, social media and linear TV,” which marks the “sweet spot,” adding that Creation Content is keen to create more formats that perform across different platforms.

“We’re going to be working in a space where linear TV meets digital. Both are crucial. As

they converge, new opportunities and ways of telling stories are emerging,” said

Walford, who has spent the past seven years with Double Act.

Before Double Act, he had spells as head of documentaries at Darlow Smithson Productions and head of factual at Tiger Aspect.