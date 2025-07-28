Dorsey Pictures and 2500 Media partner to launch VoD, FAST channel Outdoor World

Denver-based indie Dorsey Pictures and LA’s 2500 Media are launching a VoD channel featuring over 1,500 episodes of hunting, fishing, self-defence and natural history programming curated from the Dorsey Pictures content library.

Outdoor World will launch in early August on the Roku and Sling TV platforms with a package of content from many of the company’s hit outdoor series.

Additional content from Dorsey Pictures’ library will be added to Outdoor World as the channel expands to other VoD and FAST channel services and platforms.

“We are excited to bring our best-in-class programming to new audiences through the Roku and Sling VoD platforms,” said Chris Dorsey, CEO and founder of Dorsey Pictures.

“The genesis of our company nearly 30 years ago came from a desire to raise the standard of the genre and showcase the vital role of hunter-conservationists, and the Outdoor World channel will allow us to bring our award-winning content to new viewers.”

“The outdoor market is a massive, underserved category comprising some 65 million Americans who spend more than US$100bn annually on their pursuits,” added Sean Perry. He founded 2500 Media in 2023 following his 25 years as a senior partner at WME/Endeavor, where he set up the non-scripted division.

“I’m blessed to call Dorsey Pictures my partners in what is hands down the greatest high-quality field sports library in the world.”

The agreement with Dorsey comes after 2500 Media struck a deal last summer to distribute the TV rights to the Pillow Fight Championships. The company also has an unscripted pact with Pilgrim Media Group, which sits within Lionsgate Alternative Television, led by Craig Piligian.