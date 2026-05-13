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Dori Media’s Seekers to be found at LA Screenings

Edgar Ramírez in Seekers

NEWS BRIEF: Israel’s Dori Media is set to debut six-part documentary series Seekers, created and directed by Gio Israel, at the LA Screenings later this week.

Seekers is a six-part docuseries that follows cultural figures, everyday heroes and real seekers as they step into ancient healing traditions, sacred ceremonies and personal journeys through grief, trauma and the growing global mental health crisis. Season one features actors Edgar Ramírez (Emilia Perez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Carlos), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos, Entourage).

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C21 reporter 13-05-2026 ©C21Media
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