Dori Media’s Power Couple visits Romania, returns to RTL, Pop TV, Nova TV

Romanian broadcaster Antena is adapting Dori Media Group’s reality competition series Power Couple, while RTL in Croatia, Pop TV in Slovenia and Nova TV in Bulgaria have commissioned further seasons.

Created by Abot Hameiri, Power Couple sees couples go through extreme challenges to test how well they really know each other, converting the closeness of their relationships and knowledge of one another into cash prizes.

The show premiered in Israel in 2014 and has since travelled to 15 countries. Antena’s first season will comprise 27×120’ episodes.

RTL has commissioned a fourth season of its local version in Croatia, while the format will return to Slovenia on Pop TV for season two next spring and to Bulgaria on Nova TV for season four.