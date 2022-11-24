Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Dori Media’s Power Couple visits Romania, returns to RTL, Pop TV, Nova TV

Abot Hameiri’s Power Couple debuted in Israel in 2014

Romanian broadcaster Antena is adapting Dori Media Group’s reality competition series Power Couple, while RTL in Croatia, Pop TV in Slovenia and Nova TV in Bulgaria have commissioned further seasons.

Created by Abot Hameiri, Power Couple sees couples go through extreme challenges to test how well they really know each other, converting the closeness of their relationships and knowledge of one another into cash prizes.

The show premiered in Israel in 2014 and has since travelled to 15 countries. Antena’s first season will comprise 27×120’ episodes.

RTL has commissioned a fourth season of its local version in Croatia, while the format will return to Slovenia on Pop TV for season two next spring and to Bulgaria on Nova TV for season four.

Karolina Kaminska 24-11-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

StarzPlay Pakistan acquires 150-hour package from Espresso Media
Viaplay coproducing adaptation of Emelie Schepp's Jana Berzelius books with FLX
RTL Hungary takes rights to Croatian family drama Best Men for adaptation
Endemol Shine Brasil set for originals record as local format demand grows
VRT's Elly Vervloet shares her thoughts on pubcaster/streamer drama collaboration