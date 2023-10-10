Dori Media launches international sales for dramas Amia and Indal at Mipcom

Israeli distributor Dori Media is taking over a dozen new series to Mipcom next week, where it will be launching international sales for action-drama series Amia and Indal.

Filmed in Uruguay, Amia (8×45’) is inspired by the terror attacks of 1992 on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires and in 1994 against the Argentinian Jewish community. Produced by Dori Media and Yari Dori, it will debut on Reshet 13 in 2024.

Indal (8×45’) follows the kidnapping of a police officer by a group of Ethiopian Israeli youths. Dori Media produces with Abot Hameiri and the series will premiere on Hot next year.

Dori Media is also bringing the remake of Spanish romantic comedy Lalola (20×30’) to Mipcom, which is currently in production in Mexico for ViX, as well as Hammam (6×45’), a modern series inspired by the biblical story of Saul and David set in an abandoned military base in Israel. Dori Media and Abot Hameiri are producing Hammam for Kan 11.

Other series Dori Media will be showcasing at Mipcom include erotic psychological thriller Losing Alice (8×60’), which premiered on Hot in 2020, and drama 15 a la Hora (10×30’), a remake of the series Minimum Wage. Produced by Paramount, the show follows three Latina women in LA who open a cleaning service business.

The company will also be selling additional windows for hit 2013 drama Shtisel (33×45’), which originally debuted on Yes and Netflix, and Hot’s 2019 dramedy Nehama (10×60’), which is about a father of five going through a mid-life crisis.

On the unscripted side, Dori Media is bringing international reality format Power Couple to Mipcom, as well as shiny floor gameshow The Best of All. Both shows were originally produced by Abot Hameiri for Reshet 13.