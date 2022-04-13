Donkey Hodie rides into Canada, Spain, UAE with new licensing deals

TVO in Canada, Canal Panda in Spain and Ejunior in UAE have picked up preschool series Donkey Hodie in deals secured by 9 Story Distribution International.

The 78×11’ series, produced by Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures, launched in May 2021 in the US on PBS Kids and was recently renewed for a second season.

The social-emotional series is designed to empower preschoolers to dream big and overcome obstacles in their own lives. It was created by Adam Rudman and David Rudman, co-founders of Spiffy Pictures, and developed by Fred Rogers Productions chief creative officer Ellen Doherty.

9 Story Distribution International, which is the sales arm of Canada-headquartered children’s entertainment company 9 Story Media Group, holds global distribution rights outside the US, as well as worldwide merchandising rights excluding the US and Canada.