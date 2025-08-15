Please wait...
Dominican Republic’s Telemedios forms partnership with Globo to bring Brazilian telenovelas to Channel 8

Family saga Trail of Lies will air on Telemedios’ Channel 8

Telemedios in the Dominican Republic has picked up four telenovelas from Brazilian media giant Globo to air on free-to-air network Channel 8.

The partnership deal will see the titles air in both daytime and primetime slots from September 1.

The acquired shows are Brazil Avenue, which has already been licensed to 140 countries worldwide, family saga Trail of Lies, romantic drama Time after Time, and modern fairy-tale Total Dreamer, set at a women’s fashion magazine.

J. Armando Bermúdez M, CEO, and César Hernández, general director, of Telemedios, said:

“We want Channel 8 to become the home of Brazilian telenovelas in the Dominican Republic, and the quality of Globo’s productions, along with their strong connection to Latin American audiences, is key to strengthening our programming.”

Neil Batey 15-08-2025 ©C21Media
