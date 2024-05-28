Documentary industry mourns influential Super Size Me filmmaker Morgan Spurlock

Morgan Spurlock, the influential filmmaker behind the 2004 hit documentary Super Size Me, died last week at the age of 53.

His family issued a statement on Friday saying Spurlock had died after “complications” stemming from cancer, though it was not specified what type of cancer he had or the duration of the illness.

Spurlock shot to fame in 2004 after his documentary Super Size Me, in which he ate only McDonald’s for 30 days, became a breakout hit.

In addition to sparking worldwide debate about the risks associated with eating fast food, the project also took a mighty US$22.2m at the global box office on a budget of around US$65,000 and garnered an Oscar nomination in 2005.

During his career, Spurlock produced around 70 docs and series including POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, Where in the World is Osama Bin Laden? and CNN investigative docuseries Inside Man.

He also directed, wrote and produced follow-up Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and was released in 2019. But he resigned from his production company Warrior Poets that same year after confessing in a blog post to historic sexually abusive behaviour and an allegation of rape while in college.

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” said brother Craig Spurlock, who collaborated with Morgan on a number of projects.

“Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

Several high-profile figures in the world of documentary also paid tribute to Spurlock, with Alex Gibney writing on social media: “Devastated to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague, Morgan Spurlock.”

In an Instagram story, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said: “Saddened to hear about the passing of director and friend Morgan Spurlock. At just 53, he had so much more to do. He was a real force in the documentary world bringing broader audiences and raising the profile of independent documentary film.”

Documentary filmmaker Brett Morgen (Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, Moonage Daydream) wrote that Spurlock “achieved what most artists only dream: he actually changed the world with his art.

“He was an amazing father, brother, friend and one of the most important and influential filmmakers of my time. My heart breaks for his family and friends.”