Doctor Who travels to AMC+ in exclusive US streaming deal

AMC+ has acquired the exclusive US streaming rights to the BBC’s revived Doctor Who series.

From June 11, the streamer will be the new home of the 13 seasons and 175 episodes, including specials, of Doctor Who that aired in the UK from 2005 to 2022.

Actors who played the lead in the classic sci-fi series during that period include Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker.

The 2005-2022 Doctor Who reboot was produced by BBC Studios for BBC One and iPlayer, in coproduction with AMC Global Media-owned BBC America, which was the series’ US home during its first run.

Between 2020 and 2025, the series was available on HBO Max in the US, but left the platform last summer following the expiration of the streamer’s licensing deal with BBC Studios.

The AMC+ deal does not include the original Doctor Who series, which aired 26 seasons from 1963 to 1989. It also doesn’t include the trilogy of 60th anniversary specials or the two seasons of Disney+’s reboot (2023-2025), which remain on Disney+.

Disney+ ended its partnership with the BBC on the sci-fi drama after two seasons last year.

“Doctor Who strengthens AMC+’s position as a destination for premium genre storytelling – curated franchises defined by iconic worlds, passionate fan bases and enduring cultural impact,” said Courtney Thomasma, executive VP of AMC Global Media’s linear and streaming products.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Whoniverse into our home of fandoms, giving long-time fans a reason to return while inviting new audiences to discover one of television’s most beloved franchises.”