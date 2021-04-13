Doctor Foster sets up in Philippines

Filipino broadcaster ABS-CBN is adapting BBC drama series Doctor Foster for a local audience after agreeing a deal with the UK pubcaster’s commercial arm, BBC Studios.

The 50×60’ Filipino version of the series will begin filming later in the year. It will be based on the hit drama produced by UK indie Drama Republic, written by Mike Bartlett and starring Suranne Jones.

The series, which follows a doctor whose life falls apart when she suspects her husband of infidelity, has already been adapted in France, South Korea, Russia, Turkey and India, with the French and Indian versions getting second seasons.

ABS-CBN president Carlo Katigak will exec produce the Filipino adaptation alongside fellow ABS-CBN executives Cory Vidanes and Laurenti Dyogi.

André Renaud, senior VP of format sales at BBC Studios, said: “It truly is an honour to know that Doctor Foster will be coming to life in the Philippines under the extraordinary creative team at ABS-CBN Entertainment. I know that they will not only craft a unique and special story, but that they will capture the complex struggle of modern relationships from the perspective of BBC Studios. I am confident this will be a hit among the Filipino audiences.”