Doc special Full Access Drag joins dark comedy Sisters on OutTV slate

OUTspoken: Full Access Drag looks at drag performers with disabilities

International LGBTQ+ streaming service OutTV has announced its latest slate of original scripted titles and formats, including factual special OUTspoken: Full Access Drag.

The show, from factual strand OUTspoken, follows drag performers with a variety of disabilities and is scheduled to premiere in December.

Meanwhile, dark comedy Sisters (8×10’) was created by Brenna Jordan, who also stars. It tells the story of three sister-wives in a devout polygamist sect who are thrust into a world without rules – or men – when their patriarch drops dead mid-potato harvest.

Documentary film Queer Country (1×90’), produced by Colette Johnson-Vosberg and Firestarter Productions, highlights the growing number of LGBTQ+ musicians making their mark in country music; Best Sex Ever (6×30’, Daddy TV) features adult performer Rebecca More; and Ultimate Boy’s Trip (6×30’, Daddy TV), sees Boomer Banks, Max Konnor and Joey Mills move into Miami’s Gaythering Hotel with all of their friends.

Also on the slate is season six of LGBTQ+ history and culture docuseries Pride (6×30’, We Demand Productions).

Neil Batey 12-11-2025 ©C21Media
