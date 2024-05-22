DLT launches 1980s-themed comedy FAST channel

NEWS BRIEF: London- and New York-based DLT Entertainment has launched a 1980s-themed comedy FAST channel on the Plex platform with debuts on Free Movies Plus and Anoki coming in the second quarter of 2024.

The channel, titled 80’s Sitcom Flashback, will draw on DLT’s library of classic ‘laffers’, including Three’s Company, The Ropers, Three’s A Crowd, Too Close For Comfort and Check It Out! DLT has teamed with tech outfit Amagi to manage the distribution of the channel across FAST platforms.