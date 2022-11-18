Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Disney’s Hulu orders Natasha Rothwell comedy

Natasha Rothwell

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned US streamer Hulu has commissioned comedy series How to Die Alone, written by and starring Natasha Rothwell.

The (8×30’) show will be made by Disney prodcos Onyx Collective and ABC Signature, with Rothwell, Desiree Akhavan and Vera Santamaria as executive producers. How To Die Alone is being made as part of Rothwell’s overall development deal with those two studios, under the banner of her company Big Hattie Productions. She will write, star and co-showrun the series. It sees Rothwell (The White Lotus) play a woman who has a near-death experience then vows to achieve what she wants from life by any means necessary.

C21 reporter 18-11-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Fox, Mediawan in Finland scrub up local version of Master Cleaners
HBO, HBO Max lost $3bn on back of $7bn content spend, reveals WBD chief Zaslav
Blumhouse alum Mary Lisio joins Fifth Season to grow non-scripted business
Hasbro puts Entertainment One film and TV business up for sale, retains Peppa Pig
C21 withdraws from bidding for NATPE assets as Content Americas garners support