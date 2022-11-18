Disney’s Hulu orders Natasha Rothwell comedy

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned US streamer Hulu has commissioned comedy series How to Die Alone, written by and starring Natasha Rothwell.

The (8×30’) show will be made by Disney prodcos Onyx Collective and ABC Signature, with Rothwell, Desiree Akhavan and Vera Santamaria as executive producers. How To Die Alone is being made as part of Rothwell’s overall development deal with those two studios, under the banner of her company Big Hattie Productions. She will write, star and co-showrun the series. It sees Rothwell (The White Lotus) play a woman who has a near-death experience then vows to achieve what she wants from life by any means necessary.