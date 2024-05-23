Disney’s Hulu lands on Virgin Island with ITV America, Plimsoll Productions

LA SCREENINGS: Disney-owned streamer Hulu has ordered a dating format from ITV America and the latter’s UK prodco Plimsoll Productions in which a group of single virgins search for love on an island resort.

Virgin Island will run to 10 episodes featuring contestants above the age of 21, all of them are without sexual experience.

ITV America, producer of Love Island USA and Queer Eye, and A Real Bug’s Life producer Plimsoll Productions will produce the show, which is open to applicants who currently live in the US.

“The cast of beautiful, eligible and fun-loving singles will date, participate in unique and romantic activities together, and make major decisions and commitments to one another,” said the producers.

“As the cast finds heartfelt connections and explores their varying reasons for waiting, there will be plenty of unexpected twists, including new arrivals and departures, all culminating in a dramatic finale where burgeoning relationships are put to the test.”

The executive producers for ITV America are David George and Adam Sher, while for Plimsoll, the executive producers are Grant Mansfield, Karen Plumb and Alan Eyres. Peter Geist also serves as an exec producer.